Eagles’ Miles Sanders convinced his injury woes will clear up

Eagles running back Miles Sanders has dealt with his fair share of injuries over the past two year but the 25-year-old believes things are going to get better.

On the most recent episode of Takeoff with John Clark, Sanders discussed his health, his upcoming youth camp in Pittsburgh and his usage in the Eagles’ offense.

As he enters his fourth NFL season, Sanders has been productive when he’s on the field but he has played in just 12 games in each of his last two years.

“I’m going to be honest, there’s a lot of injuries in this sport that you can’t control. It’s a very physical sport,” Sanders said to Clark. “Like a broken hand, you cannot control that. It happens. Ankles and stuff like that, that’s on me.

“But being healthy is … it’s going to get better. I can say that. A lot of stuff goes into playing this sport. Everybody does not stay healthy (the whole season). It’s just trying to stay healthy all throughout the year. You gotta do your best. Gotta be consistent with what you do every day.”

Last year, Sanders broke his hand on Dec. 26 but was able to return to action for the playoff game on Jan. 16. Still, he has had several other injuries over the last couple years that have kept him off the field.

Sanders was the Eagles’ second-round pick in 2019 and he’s had success. In fact, he’s averaged 5.1 yards per rushing attempt in his three-year NFL career. His rushing numbers have gotten better with each passing season but his receiving numbers have gone done.

Still, he’s a pretty good running back. And it would seem like a Pro Bowl is the next big item to check off in his career, but there’s a different honor that would mean way more.

Sanders wants to one day be named the Walter Payton Man of the Year, considered by the NFL to be its top honor for off-the-field achievement.

“That would be a blessing,” Sanders said.

As he progresses in his NFL career, Sanders wants to become even more involved in his community, which is why he’s holding the inaugural Miles Sanders Youth Football Camp back in his hometown of Pittsburgh on July 10.

Sanders comes from Pittsburgh but his NFL home for the past three seasons has been across the state in Philadelphia. But there’s some uncertainty as he goes into a contract year in 2022.

What does Sanders need to do to take the next step in his career?

“Being consistent, being more consistent,” Sanders said. “I’m going to be honest, opportunities. I’ll just say it simple like that. I need to be more consistent but I need opportunities.”

Last season in 12 games, Sanders had 137 carries in 12 games to lead the Eagles’ running back rotation. The next closest running back was Boston Scott with 87. But in the passing game, Sanders was targeted just 34 times, down from 52 targets in 2020 and down from 63 in his rookie season in 2019.

As a rookie, Sanders caught 50 passes for 509 yards and 3 touchdowns but, for whatever reason, hasn’t been able to duplicate that success in the passing game since.

“For those who don’t know, I can still catch,” Sanders said. “Like I said, it’s just opportunities. Just leave that there.”

