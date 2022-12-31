Eagles' Miles Sanders can't wait for Sunday after costly fumble vs. Cowboys

Miles Sanders can't wait for Sunday after costly fumble vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The week began with Miles Sanders making his first Pro Bowl and ended with a costly fumble deep in Cowboys territory in the final minutes of the Eagles’ loss in Dallas.



Sanders experienced two extremes last week, and he knows if plays more like the Pro Bowl running back than the guy who’s fumbled in consecutive games for the first time in his career the Eagles have a pretty good chance to get past the Saints and lock up No. 1 seed for the NFC playoffs.



Sanders had lost only four fumbles on 809 career touches before fumbling against both the Bears and Cowboys.



“Just go out, have good practices all week and play better next week,” Sanders said Thursday. “I can’t wait for Sunday, to be honest. Just move on and play better. That’s all I can do.”



The good news is that Sanders is fine and will be playing Sunday against the Saints.



He appeared on the Eagles’ injury report Wednesday after sitting out practice with a knee injury that nobody knew about.



He was limited at Thursday’s practice at the Linc but said he expects to be a full participant on Friday.



“Nothing really major,” he said. “Just being cautious. Back out there getting some reps today. Nothing to worry about. Probably get more reps (Friday).”

Sanders is finishing up a career year in a contract year.



After missing four games and parts of two others in 2020 and five games and parts of two others last year, it was a little alarming when Sanders popped up on the injury report Wednesday and missed practice.

Sanders has played in every game this year, and Wednesday was actually the first practice he missed.



He’s really answered the durability question, which was his biggest goal this year.



He’s one of only five backs this year with nine or more carries in every one of his team’s games, and his 236 carries are 57 more than his previous career high and most by an Eagle since LeSean McCoy in 2014.



His 11 touchdowns are 3rd-most in Eagles history, his 1,175 yards are 12th-most and his 5.0 average is 3rd-highest among all running backs this year.



He’s most proud of being out there all 15 games for his team. With No. 16 coming up Sunday at the Linc.



“Super important, just based on how the last two years went,” he said. “I missed a lot of games. Best ability is to be available, and that’s all I’m really focused on. And try to ball out at the same time.”



A healthy Miles Sanders in late December is huge for the Eagles.



“I feel good, honestly,” he said. “I’m happy to keep this thing going.”



Sanders has had some big games against the Saints – 115 yards and two touchdowns in 2020, 94 yards last year. His 7.0 career rushing average is 2nd-highest ever against the Saints, behind Michael Vick’s 8.6 mark.



With Sanders’ contract up after this year, there is a chance this will be Sanders’ final regular-season game at the Linc in an Eagles uniform.



But Sanders said he’s not thinking about anything except the next meeting, the next practice, the next rehab session.



“Just focused on the day,” he said. “Being present today, take it one day at a time like we always talk about.”