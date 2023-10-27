Eagles might not have one of their top DTs against Commanders

Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis missed practice on Friday morning, a day after popping up on the team’s injury report.

He is officially questionable for Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury.

Davis, 23, suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday’s practice. On Friday, he was a spectator as the Eagles stretched to begin the session.

“We’ll see how he feels today,” head coach Nick Sirianni said on Friday morning. “Obviously, it’s a constant evaluation. It happened yesterday as you saw on the practice report yesterday. So we gotta see him out there today, the rehab today and then we got tomorrow, we got time to figure it out. We’ll see what happens.”

The other two players who popped up on the injury report Thursday — James Bradberry (ankle) and Zach Cunningham (ankle) — were limited again on Friday but are expected to play.

Nickel cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) has not practiced this week and is out for this game.

Just three players were given game statuses, which means everyone else on the active roster is expected to play:

Out: Bradley Roby (shoulder)

Questionable: Jordan Davis (hamstring)

This is the second time this season the Eagles might be without one of their top DTs after an injury in practice. Earlier this year, the Eagles were without Jalen Carter against the Jets after he suffered an ankle during the week.

“Listen, we practice hard out there,” Sirianni said. “That’s part of the way our guys get better each week is the intensity at practice so you’re going to have some bumps and bruises at practice at times. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen but there’s going to be times guys pop up on the injury report because of something that happened at practice. That’s just the way this game is. When you practice the way our guys do out there, that happens.”

Milton Williams (heel) had been limited all week but practiced again on Friday as a full participant. Reed Blankenship (ribs) has been a full participant all week and is expected to make his return after missing the Dolphins game. He’ll likely start next to newcomer Kevin Byard.

Meanwhile, here’s the injury report for the Commanders, who will be without their starting left guard:

Out: G Saahdiq Charles (calf), Cody Barton (ankle)

Questionable: WR Curtis Samuel (foot), DT Phidarian Mathis (calf)

