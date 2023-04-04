Eagles met with intriguing Old Dominion TE Zack Kuntz

The Eagles have one of the NFL’s top tight ends in Dallas Goedert, but the organization could be looking to upgrade the No. 2 spot.

Zack Kuntz is a former Penn State commit that eventually transferred to Old Dominino and blossomed into one of the top prospects entering the 2023 NFL draft.

Justin Melo reports that Philadelphia held a virtual predraft meeting with the intriguing tight-end prospect.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound tight end played in just five games this season, catching 12 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Kuntz was named to the Pro Football Network’s Preseason College Football All-American team after nabbing 73 passes for 692 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

A potential matchup nightmare at the next level, Kuntz runs a 4.5 40-yard dash and a 40in the vertical leap.

More Eagles News and Notes!

Eagles double-dip at edge rusher in Todd McShay's latest 2 round NFL mock draft Eagles to host Georgia CB Kelee Ringo on a Top 30 predraft visit Jalen Carter's agent declines visit requests for any team drafting outside the top 10 Eagles biggest questions at each offensive position ahead of 2023 NFL draft NFL draft history: Every player selected with the 10th overall pick since 2000

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire