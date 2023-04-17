Eagles meeting with Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie on a pre-draft visit

The 2023 NFL draft is just ten days away.

As teams around the league wrap up their visits and prospects meetings, Philadelphia welcomes a talented cornerback to the NovaCare Complex.

Tom Pelissero said the Eagles met with Western Kentucky defensive back Kahlef Hailassie.

Western Kentucky CB Kahlef Hailassie continues to draw interest from some of the NFL’s best teams: He visits the #Eagles today, then heads to the visit the #Bengals, per source. A onetime Oregon recruit, Hailassie previously visited the #Chiefs. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 17, 2023

The former Oregon commit started all 12 games at cornerback, making 65 tackles, with eight being for loss.

Hailassie recorded a sack in each of WKU’s first three games of the year, and he recorded two interceptions on the year, both in wins over FIU and UAB.

In addition to his two interceptions, Hailassie broke up ten passes. He also forced two fumbles and recorded one. For his efforts, he was named to the All-C-USA Second Team.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire