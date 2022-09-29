Eagles’ Marcus Epps takes pride in playing every snap

New Iron Man? Why Epps takes pride in playing every defensive snap originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Every time Marcus Epps lowers his body into a cold tub or gets an extra massage or pushes himself in the weight room, he does it for a reason.

So far this season, Epps has been seeing the payoff:

He hasn’t left the field.

The 26-year-old safety was promoted from rotational player to starter for the 2022 season but it’s been even more than that. Through three games, Epps is the only player in Jonathan Gannon’s defense to play every single defensive snap.

“I definitely take pride in that,” Epps said, “playing every snap and giving it my all on every snap. It’s a big thing I take pride in. On every snap I’m out there, I’m doing everything I can to help the team.”

Last season, Epps forced Gannon’s hand. He was too good to keep off the field, so the Eagles used a three-man rotation, along with Anthony Harris and Rodney McLeod, and Epps ended up playing a career-high 48% of their defensive snaps.

Epps was good enough to make the Eagles think he could handle an expanded role and so far he’s proving them right.

Through three games, Epps has played 207 of 207 defensive snaps and has played at a high level. And on special teams, he’s also chipped in another 25 snaps, the highest total of any starter on the roster.

“I know the work ethic he puts into it,” James Bradberry said. “Whether it’s grinding in the weight room or whether it’s the film room. He definitely puts the work in to make sure his body is prepared to take on a physical game and be able to play it week in and week out.”

Epps, of course, isn’t the first Eagles safety to play every snap. Malcolm Jenkins did it for years as a mainstay of Jim Schwartz’s secondary. In fact, from the 2017 playoffs through the end of his Eagles career in 2019, Jenkins played 2,480 consecutive snaps. And the next season, Rodney McLeod played the first 872 snaps before tearing his ACL.

The Eagles brought in Epps during that 2019 season, so he witnessed the kind of preparation it takes to become an Iron Man like that.

“I really just watched from afar. That was incredible,” Epps said. “Not only did [Jenkins] do that on defense, he played special teams snaps too, which was pretty crazy. That’s one thing I noticed was that he always took care of his body too. Rod (McLeod) was the same way.

“Definitely took some things from them from afar, just making sure that I’m always staying on it. Even if you feel something small, go get treatment on it, iced up, those things.”

Epps has always taken care of his body but that emphasis is even stronger now that he’s an every-down player. He utilizes everything he has at his disposal in an NFL facility: Cold tub, hot tub, steam room, massages. Anything Epps can do to get his body right, he does it.

The biggest difference this year is that anytime he has even the most minor injury, he gets treatment on it. He can’t afford to have a minor injury turn into a lingering one.

It’s still a learning process for Epps too. This is his first year as a starter and he’s still figuring out exactly what’s best for his body. But he also knows every body is different. What works for James Bradberry or C.J. Gardner-Johnson might not work for Marcus Epps.

Epps is giving his recovery and physical preparation the same type of attention he’s always given to his film study. And that’s part of what helped him get noticed by his coaches and teammates in the first place.

“His preparation is great,” Avonte Maddox said. “We sit by each other in the meeting room and I’m always looking at his notes. He knows everything from inside and outside and he’s definitely been playing pretty well. And it ain’t nothing new.

“I already knew he was going to be really good because he puts in the time and effort every single day since he’s been here. Now he’s getting his opportunity to go out there and show that he can do it. He’s shown it. Marcus, you never have to worry about his preparation because every single day he’s on it. If I have a question, that’s who I go and ask.”

Through three games, Epps is second on the Eagles’ defense with 20 tackles and he’s one of the guys, along with linebacker T.J. Edwards, who really brings physicality to Gannon’s defense.

While Epps feels a sense of pride in not leaving the field, he seems even prouder that he’s doing it his way. Whether he plays 1 snap or 70, he just wants to be the same physical force.

He refuses to change his play style.

“Nah. Never,” Epps said. “I’ll never change the way I play. Always play with passion, give it everything I have.”

