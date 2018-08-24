Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins, Michael Bennett stick with their national anthem decision

For the second straight preseason game, Malcolm Jenkins stayed in the tunnel during the national anthem, while Michael Bennett remained in the locker room.

After putting a pause on his silent protest toward the end of last season, Jenkins resumed his national anthem demonstration for the Eagles' preseason opener Aug. 9 at Lincoln Financial Field when he raised his fist standing along the sideline.

In Game 2 of the preseason last Thursday on the road against the Patriots, Jenkins chose to stay in the tunnel, a decision he made again Thursday night before the Eagles' game vs. the Browns in Cleveland.



(Jerry Hines/NBC Sports Philadelphia)



Jenkins, one of the NFL's most socially active players, began raising his fist during the 2016 season in protest of police brutality and racial and social injustice in the United States.

This offseason, the NFL passed a policy requiring players to either stand or remain inside during the anthem. The disciplinary actions for the policy are currently on hold.

"I think it was just a culmination of how the offseason went and where we are now," Jenkins said of resuming his protest before the 2018 preseason opener. "I think it's important that we continue to keep this conversation going, that we don't let it get stagnant. As we understand it, everyone is kind of waiting to see what the league is going to do. That doesn't mean that we stop what we've been standing up for. That's just my personal decision to make sure that we keep these things in the forefront."







