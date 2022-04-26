Eagles making calls about potentially trading up in the 2022 NFL draft

From NFL Now: Who is considering coming up and who is considering trading back a few days out? pic.twitter.com/3Rex1hCkHr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2022

We’re about 48 hours from the start of the NFL draft and Philadelphia is once again dominating the headlines.

Howie Roseman loves to make moves and according to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are the one team making the most noise in regards to trading up for a dynamic player on defense.

Philadelphia has an extra pick at its disposal thanks to the Carson Wentz trade and the target could be among a group of players that includes Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jordan Davis, Derek Stingley Jr., Jermaine Johnson, Jameson Williams, and others.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Eagles will have to part with pick No. 18 overall to move up, or would they part with a second or third-round pick?

