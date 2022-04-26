Eagles making calls about potentially trading up in the 2022 NFL draft
From NFL Now: Who is considering coming up and who is considering trading back a few days out? pic.twitter.com/3Rex1hCkHr
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2022
We’re about 48 hours from the start of the NFL draft and Philadelphia is once again dominating the headlines.
Howie Roseman loves to make moves and according to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are the one team making the most noise in regards to trading up for a dynamic player on defense.
Philadelphia has an extra pick at its disposal thanks to the Carson Wentz trade and the target could be among a group of players that includes Kyle Hamilton, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jordan Davis, Derek Stingley Jr., Jermaine Johnson, Jameson Williams, and others.
It’ll be interesting to see if the Eagles will have to part with pick No. 18 overall to move up, or would they part with a second or third-round pick?
List
2022 NFL draft: 10 prospects who are perfect fits for the Eagles defensive scheme
List
2022 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles continue defensive makeover with dynamic defenders
List
Could the Eagles double-dip at the safety position early in NFL Draft?
Related
Eagles news: Examining the most pressing needs for Philadelphia in the first round?
Nate Herbig returning to the Eagles after signing restricted free agent tender
Eagles held a top-30 visit with Alabama LB Christian Harris
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts working out with Titans WR A.J. Brown
Eagles land outside the top-5 in an ESPN ranking of draft value for all 32 NFL teams since 2012