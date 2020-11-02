Eagles maintain top spot in NFC East with SNF win over Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles won their second game in a row Sunday night, beating the Dallas Cowboys 23-9 to hold onto their lead atop the NFC East. Washington, off this week with a bye, maintained its No. 2 spot in the division ahead of its Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.

Dallas, down to its third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci after injuries to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton, lost its third-straight contest despite forcing four turnovers against Philadelphia. The Eagles moved to 3-4-1 on the season, which was enough in the putrid NFC East to help them climb into first place in the division.

Here are the standings heading into Monday, when the Giants host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1 / 2-1 vs. NFC East)

2. Washington (2-5 / 2-1 vs. NFC East)

3. Dallas Cowboys (2-6 / 1-2 vs. NFC East)

4. New York Giants (1-6 / 1-2 vs. NFC East)

The Eagles will now take Week 9 off for their bye week before kicking off the second half of their schedule against the Giants on Nov. 15. However, Philadelphia will remain atop the division next week even if Washington beats New York thanks to its Week 3 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Next up for the Cowboys are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are the only undefeated team left in the NFL at 7-0 on the season.