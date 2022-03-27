Eagles mailbag: Why bring back Derek Barnett? Will it change the draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We answered your first batch of questions yesterday but there are still plenty more to get to.

Let’s begin with the most polarizing move of the Eagles’ offseason:

Why Derek Barnett??? Why? Itâ€™s like escaping from prison (his free-agency) then breaking back into said prison (resigning him.) — Robert Carney (@carney_robert) March 25, 2022

As you might imagine, I’ve gotten a lot of different variations of this question. And I get it. I get why this is a frustrating signing for Eagles fans.

Let me put it this way: If Barnett was drafted to a different team and was a free agent, he’d certainly look a lot more attractive. He’s a 25-year-old former first-round pick who has shown promise at times. Yes, his sack numbers have been brutally low but he’s gotten decent pressure and has piled up quarterback hits. If the Eagles signed that guy from a different team, it wouldn’t blow anyone away, but no one would be miserable about it either.

It’s just that we’ve seen all the underachieving in Barnett’s career. We’ve seen the inconsistencies and the lack of sacks and the penalties — oh the penalties — so it’s hard to really separate Barnett the player from Barnett the disappointing first-round pick.

I’m not in love with the move. I really thought the Eagles and Barnett were going to go their separate ways and it was going to be a good thing for both sides. But the longer Barnett remained available on the open market, the more likely it was that he returned. We haven’t seen the numbers yet, which leads me to believe this is a very moderate deal, which matters an awful lot. As long as Barnett isn’t getting overpaid (like he was in 2021) and as long as the Eagles’ aren’t relying on him to be a star player or live up to his first-round draft status, it’s an OK football move to bring in an adequate (and frustrating) NFL defensive end.

In isolation I'm not against any of the resignings (subject to seeing Barnett's contract), but does it talk more to Howie's unimaginative roster building or players with alternative offers not wanting to play for the Eagles? — Steve Barnes (@stevebarnes72) March 25, 2022

This is an excellent point from Steve and one I agree with. And it’s one that I’ve made in past offseasons too. You can look at these individual moves and find reasons to go along with them but when you step back, you start to wonder if the Eagles are overvaluing their own roster from a team that went 9-8 to sneak into the playoffs. Their only outside free agents have been Haason Reddick and Zach Pascal.

Now, if the Eagles weren’t outbid and landed a player like Marcus Williams or Christian Kirk, this offseason would have a much different feel. And judging by reports, they were interested in some free agents who went elsewhere. On one hand, sure, they probably shouldn’t overpay for players. On the other hand, there are talented players from other teams and I don’t disagree that it comes off as an “unimaginative” way to build a roster.

For the sake of fairness, though, this is not the final roster. We haven’t even reached April and there’s still time to add through free agency, trades and, of course, the draft.

How do you see the Barnett signing effecting the draft possibilities? Does this increase their chances to trade down/out? — Dan Techman (@tech__44) March 25, 2022

It shouldn’t really affect the draft. If the Eagles signed Barnett to be a rotational player — the money will probably tell us the full story — then it shouldn’t prevent them or encourage them to draft an edge rusher. Even after adding Reddick and bringing back Barnett, that’s still a need. And if the Eagles are sitting on the clock at 15, 16 or 19 and an edge player is on the top of their board, they butter not hesitate because Barnett is back.

Would you trade up for Drake London or stand pat and hope Wilson or Olave is there when we pick ? — torythomas (@torythomas) March 25, 2022

You asked that like Drake London will definitely be the top receiver taken and I’m not so sure about that. London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are all in that mix. Of that bunch, I’m the highest on Wilson, who I think is the best overall prospect among these receivers and the most complete player. But there are things to like about all three of them.

Given what I perceive as a weak safety class in the draft, and a likelihood that Howie will not use a first or second rounder on this position, rank safeties who are likely to be available in yhe 3 or 4th rounds! — Thomas OHara (@tohara2101) March 25, 2022

I wouldn’t completely rule out a safety in the second round. There could be some really good options with that No. 51 pick or with a modest trade up. If the Eagles wait until the third round, they’ll likely miss out on guys like Lewis Cine, Jaquan Brisker and Jalen Pitre. But if they wait until the third and fourth rounds there are some other options. This is a decent class:

Nick Cross (Maryland): Cross (6-0, 212) wowed at the combine when he ran a ridiculous 4.34 in the 40-yard dash. Cross had a big season in 2021, starting all 13 games. He’s a size-speed guy with good range and a ton of upside. He’s a bit raw but worth a third-round pick.

Kerby Joseph (Illinois): He was just a one-year starter at Illinois, but Joseph (6-1, 203) had a big year with five picks. He’s probably more of a centerfield safety but showed ball skills in 2021. He’s still a tad raw but has upside.

Bryan Cook (Cincinnati): The Eagles have fared well drafting Cincinnati players and there’s a lot to like about Cook. His versatility should grab the Eagles’ attention because they like to have interchangeable safeties. He’s not the same athlete as some of these guys but he’s a solid player.

Damarri Mathis (Pittsburgh): After missing the 2020 season because of an injury, Mathis returned in 2021 and had a really strong final college season. He ran a 4.39 at the combine and might be available in the fourth round.

Sterling Weatherford (Miami, Ohio): Weatherford (6-4, 215) played a ton of games in college and accumulated a ton of stats for the RedHawks. He had a nice showing at the Senior Bowl. He’s a bigger safety and packs a punch when he hits.

If 2022 is indeed a wasted year should the Eagles brass come out and be honest with the fans about this upcoming season? — Michael Moyer (@Michael_moyer95) March 25, 2022

C’mon now. I know some folks are down on the Eagles’ offseason but a wasted year? Why would it be a wasted year? They are coming off a playoff season and have a lot of things going for them. I agree that they haven’t added much to the roster but they still have some talent and there were good signs from Nick Sirianni in Year 1. A lot of their success will hinge on Jalen Hurts. I’m still not totally convinced about his future as a franchise quarterback but he did improve in 2021. And if he improves again in 2022, then the Eagles will at least be worth watching.

