Eagles mailbag: How will receiver depth chart will shake out?

We've made it through the draft and … now what?

The Eagles are having their virtual OTAs right now but there's really no way to know if training camp will happen on time or even at all. We're all just hoping the NFL will be able to have a season in 2020.

So for now, we'll hope it happens and you guys have plenty of questions about the 2020 Eagles. I'll answer them in a few parts this weekend. Let' start here:

DAVE!!! Love you man!!! #ZangGang all the way. Do you think it's fair to assume that John Hightower and Quez Watkins are duking it out for a roster spot? Or do you think they keep both? Chances that JJAW could be cut? — BeetleJer (@helloitmejer) May 1, 2020

I did my first 53-man roster projection during the week and I had the Eagles keeping six receivers. That included Hightower and not Watkins. Hightower was a fifth-round pick and Watkins was a six. But in that prediction, I had Marquise Goodwin making the team and had Alshon Jeffery on PUP. So there are some important variables … too important to simplify it down to Hightower vs. Watkins for a roster spot, even though that's a possibility. We'll have to see what happens with Alshon and his health. And without seeing Goodwin on the field, I have no idea if he has anything left in that knee. The Eagles got him for a 20-spot swap late in the draft, so they don't have much invested. If he doesn't make the team, it might open up a spot for one of the draft picks.

As for J.J. Arceag-Whiteside, no, I don't see him getting cut. There's no doubt that his rookie season was a complete disappointment but even Jaiquawn Jarrett made it into Year 2 as a second-round pick. I just can't see the Eagles giving up on him this soon. And it's important to remember that JJAW actually did some good things in spring practices and training camp last year. If he does at least a few good things, the Eagles will probably keep him around and hope things get better.

Would have much rather had LB Murray and WR Mims. Don't you think we would have a better team for the 2020 season with that combination? — Wayne (@wadubs) May 1, 2020

Well, sure. But to be fair, just about any combination of two players at 21 and 53 would probably be more productive right now than the combination the Eagles ended up with because Jalen Hurts probably won't play much as a rookie.

If I was drafting, I would have taken Justin Jefferson at 21 and either A.J. Epenesa or Jeremy Chinn at 53.

What is the Eagles plan at LB? Who will start for them? Seems like this needs to be addressed- why not bring back Nigel Bradham? #Eagles — Kody Cotrufello (@KodyCotrufello) May 1, 2020

Based on the Eagles' preoccupation on speed this offseason, I just doubt they're going to bring back Bradham, although you could make a case for that given their lack of reliable depth.

The Eagles used a third-round pick on Davion Taylor but I'm not so sure he'll be ready to contribute much on defense as a rookie. He's a pretty raw player and this won't be much of an offseason.

My guess is that Nathan Gerry and T.J. Edwards are the Eagles' top two linebackers. They can then mix in Duke Riley and even rookie Shaun Bradley. I know Bradley was picked later than Taylor but he has more football experience and the Eagles gave a role to Edwards as an undrafted player a year ago.

If we resign Peters, would it be more likely that he starts at LT or sits behind Dillard as a reliable backup to mentor Dillard and Prince? — Scanga Things (@alex_akak) May 1, 2020

It might make some sense from a football perspective to bring back Jason Peters and try to make him a backup behind the first-round pick. I just can't see that happening, though. If Peters is on the roster in 2020, I'd be shocked if he isn't the starter at left tackle.

If you and @RoobNBCS were trapped in an elevator for 36 hours with nothing to do but talk to each other, what life lessons do you think you'd come away with? — Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) May 1, 2020

To take the stairs.

