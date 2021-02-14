Eagles mailbag: Looking at WR depth chart for 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

What will the depth chart look like at the WR position to start the 2021 season? — Jon Jankowski (@JonJankowskiTV) February 12, 2021

It’s really tough to answer that question because we still have free agency and the draft and I think there’s a very real chance the Eagles draft a receiver. And even though they don’t have much money, I think it’s also possible they could pick one up in free agency.

Based on the roster right now, I’ll guess that Travis Fulgham, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward Jr. are the starters. But if the Eagles draft a receiver at No. 6, I think that player would be asked to start from Day 1. In a perfect world, the Week 1 starters would be Ja’Marr Chase, Reagor and Ward. Then you’d have Fulgham, Quez Watkins and possibly John Hightower coming off the bench. That’s not bad. And that would give the Eagles some legit weapons to grow with.

Who do you expect to not be here next here? I feel like there’s about 10 big games that could be released or traded — Eagles (@EaglesFanSnc96) February 12, 2021

If we’re talking about big names, I feel pretty confident about these guys: Carson Wentz, Zach Ertz, Malik Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Jason Peters, DeSean Jackson.

If we’re looking a little deeper, I think there’s a chance Jason Kelce retires. And there’s really no one on this roster who is untouchable when it comes to trades. So if someone calls and blows Howie Roseman away with an offer for a player like Fletcher Cox, he’d have to listen.

1. Would you give wentz away for a 1st and 3rd?

2. How u feeling about taking Smith at 6?

3. What's ertzs value? — Dovid S (@ShmulevichDovid) February 12, 2021

Look at you, sneaking three questions into this. I’ll allow it.

1. Yes.

2. I like DeVonta Smith but I like Ja’Marr Chase more. If a scenario unfolds where both are on the board, I’d go with Chase. We’ve all seen what Smith has been able to do at Alabama but there are some smart football people concerned about his size. I’m not overly worried but that’s a bigger question mark than Chase has.

3. I don’t think there’s a ton of value there. That’s not to say that I think Ertz is done, but he showed a decline in 2020, his base salary is over $8 million in 2021 and the NFL knows the Eagles are ready to move on from him. So I can’t see another team offering up a ton of compensation for Ertz if they know there’s a possibility the Eagles may end up releasing him anyway. In fact, I wonder if Ertz wouldn’t just ask for his release so he can pick his next destination.

Next Eagles Staff Member to get a HC interview? — Last Name Ramos 🦅 (@PhillyFanHND) February 12, 2021

I guess if I were playing the odds, I’d say Shane Steichen. Just because the Eagles have a chance to have a decent offense in 2021 if that line stays healthy and offensive coaches are still in higher demand than defensive coaches. But let me give you a different name: Brian Johnson.

I know Johnson is just 33 but he has a really solid history of working with quarterbacks and if he ends up making Jalen Hurts into a really good player, the league will take notice.

In the NFL, we've seen teams go worst to first, and come out of nowhere to make a Superbowl run. What is realistic optimism for the 2021 Eagles? What's the best path to meet or exceed that optimism (and you can't say Fire Howie)? — marc krasner (@krafty511) February 12, 2021

You’re right about how the NFL works. The idea of long-term rebuilds is a thing of the past. Now, it’s all about retooling instead of rebuilding. And the Eagles don’t play in a particularly good division, so that gives them a real chance to bounce back soon. And then if they’re able to stay healthy … you can convince yourself the Eagles will have a big bounce-back year.

I’m not quite there, though. I think there are some significant holes on this roster and legitimate questions about what this team will look like in Week 1. I think they have a chance to be competitive in the next few years but I don’t think they’re ready to really compete this year.

