Eagles mailbag: Who should Eagles try to re-sign during season?

The Eagles are coming off their bye week with a perfect 6-0 record and are ready to make their playoff push.

We got a ton of questions, so we’ll break up this mailbag into a few parts. If you don’t see your question today, check back tomorrow.

Let’s get to it:

The Eagles have 10 starters who will become free agents after this season: Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo, Miles Sanders, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, T.J. Edwards, Kyzir White, James Bradberry, Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. No matter what happens this year, the 2023 team is going to look different.

We all know Kelce is in a wait-and-see mode after each season so that’s not happening during the year. And as well as Bradberry has played, why would he agree to a contract extension during the season? He’s going to break the bank.

The guy that I’d prioritize signing to a long-term contract during the season is Gardner-Johnson. He’s still just 24 and I’ve already see enough through six games to think he’s going to be a very good safety in the NFL. In fact, he keeps getting better and better at the position as the season goes on. So you might be able to get a slight discount if you re-sign him now as opposed to waiting. And we know he wants a long-term deal; that’s what led to his trade from the Saints.

Yes, any team can beat any other team on a given Sunday, but realistically, what's the next real threat for a loss on the schedule? — Joseph (@Hockeyjunkie88) October 24, 2022

Yeah, that first part is important. Because the Eagles are going to be favored in most — if not all — of their games the rest of the way. That starts this weekend as 10.5-point favorites at home vs. the Steelers. The Eagles then have to go on the road on a short week to face the Texans. That is tricky on paper but the Eagles are a much better team.

The Packers game was supposed to be a tough one but that team doesn’t look very good. Colts on the road? Eh.

The game that really sticks out to me is the Titans in Week 13. That’s at home but the Titans are 4-2 and they’re a really tough, physical team that plays hard for Mike Vrabel. After an 0-2 start, the Titans have rattled off four straight wins against the Raiders, Colts, Commanders and Colts again. They haven’t given up more than 22 points in those four games.

Are the Eagles really going to be 11-0 going into Week 13? Seems hard to believe, but looking at the schedule it’s possible. And that Titans game doesn’t seem easy.

Recently, we have witnessed the collapses of teams like the 5-0 Vikings, 11-0 Steelers and the 9-1 Cardinals.



How are the 2022 Eagles different from those teams? — Dat Le (@DatLe) October 24, 2022

I don’t know if they are yet. But what the Eagles have going for them is they have a ton of veterans, a quarterback who doesn’t seem to get overwhelmed and a schedule that is pretty easy.

Some folks look at the Eagles’ 6-0 record and ask who they’ve beaten, but it’s encouraging to see a good team put away bad teams. It hasn’t always been easy but the Eagles have taken care of business. And they’ve won in a variety of ways so far. They’ve come from behind, they’ve held on to leads and they’ve found ways to win. That’s important.

Top 3 upcoming trap games?

I see the Commanders and Steelers being 2 that could go south if not taken seriously — Dan Techman (@tech__44) October 24, 2022

I don’t see it with the Steelers unless the Eagles are still sleeping coming off their bye week. That’s just not a very good team. The Commanders are a division team so sometimes those games are tough. And even though Taylor Heinicke isn’t very good, he seems to give that team a spark. So I’ll somewhat agree with that Commanders game being slightly tricky.

On paper, the game in Houston is a trap game. Short week on the road. But that team isn’t good.

The other “trap game” might be in Indianapolis in Week 11. The Eagles play the Commanders on MNF and then have a short week to go on the road and play the Colts, who are just a weird team to figure out. They have wins over the Chiefs, Broncos and Jaguars, they tied the Texans and they got shut out by the Jags. Wacky team and that could make for a weird game.

Which team in the NFC most concerns you if the Eagles meet them in the playoffs? — Seb (@SebMeetsWorld) October 24, 2022

It’s crazy that the NFC has five teams with winning records and three of them are in the NFC East. The other two are the Vikings and the Seahawks and the Eagles handed Minnesota their only loss.

Aside from the teams in the division, the NFC is pretty weak. I know the Buccaneers (3-4) stink right now and Tom Brady looks like a guy who wishes he would have just retired. But someone has to win that awful NFC South and as washed as Brady has looked at times this season, you’d probably prefer to avoid him in the playoffs. Not to mention that Todd Bowles had a game plan that really flustered the Eagles in the playoffs last season.

Do you think the NFC East being far better than expected is a good or bad thing for the Eagles Super Bowl hopes? On one hand, the division is tougher to get through, but on the other hand, if the Giants are the toughest team to get past, that seems promising to me — Mike (@Boston__Sucks) October 24, 2022

Overall, it’s just lucky that the NFC stinks in general. As far as the division being so good, not sure if it’s really good or bad for the Eagles. It just makes things interesting. The Eagles are 6-0 but they have those other teams right on their heels, so they need to keep winning. It obviously makes those division games much more important too.

How do the Phillies matchup against the Astros? — Ryan Meehan (@RyanMeehan1313) October 24, 2022

I wouldn’t want to face these Phillies. They’re giving off 2017 Eagles Super Bowl team vibes.

