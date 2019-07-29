Eagles' Mack Hollins is hurt again, but relieved it's something else this time

Aside from confirming it was a lower-body injury that kept him out of Monday's practice, Mack Hollins didn't want to disclose his exact injury.

He was, however, happy to say what it wasn't.

"It's different than the groin, which I'm super excited about," Hollins said about 40 minutes after practice ended. "The groin feels really good. Anymore of that would just be really repetitive."

The other bit of good news: Hollins doesn't think this injury is very serious at all. In fact, he said he was already starting to feel a little bit better by the end of his post-practice workout. Hollins called this day off "more precautionary."

The third-year receiver had finally been back on the practice field for the first three days of training camp before this latest injury and had been making plays too. He also opened up to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Reuben Frank about the long and mysterious injury that stole his second NFL season (see story).

That's why I expected Hollins to be frustrated on Monday. After going through an 18-month recovery and finally getting back on the field, I thought that missing practice on Monday would really get to him. But after he caught around 300 balls from the JUGS machine for 30 minutes in the heat, Hollins walked toward the sideline with a smile as he apologized to a couple reporters for taking so long.

I think I'm just super happy it's not a groin. It's not that same thing of, ‘Oh are we back to where we were a year ago? Is this going to linger and not be able to go to camp, not be able to play the season?' Mentally, I don't know if I could do that again. That's why I'm all positive. I can keep going.

For now, it'll be up to the medical staff to monitor Hollins over the next few days, but he doesn't think this particular injury will linger.

Hollins, 25, said that missing last season taught him how to be productive even when he's not practicing, hence the post-practice workout.

Before he went down, Hollins was even getting first-team reps and making some plays. But he didn't think he was completely back into football shape. He even noticed it when he watched the tape back.

"It's always easier in the air conditioning," Hollins joked.

The only way for Hollins to get completely back into football shape is to get back on the practice field. He thinks that will happen soon.

