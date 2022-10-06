Eagles LT Jordan Mailata says he’s day to day with a shoulder injury
The open portion of Eagles practice is set to get underway shortly, and with players meeting with the media before that session, Jordan Mailata broke his injury update.
Mailata exited last Sunday’s win over Jacksonville with a shoulder injury.
#Eagles LT Jordan Mailata said he “dodged a bullet” on his shoulder injury. Said he feared the worst after he had to pop it back in. Scan revealed an injury that could be day to day. Has a chance to play Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ltW7GPJusb
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) October 6, 2022
After a Monday MRI, the talented left tackle is day to day with was looks to be a slight separation to his shoulder.
Mailata said he’s hopeful of playing on Sunday, and his backup, Andre Dillard, also returned to practice on Wednesday.
