Eagles’ LT Jordan Mailata, RB Miles Sanders to play against Giants despite not practicing

The Eagles and Giants both released their final injury report prior to Sunday’s important matchup, and the Birds have no designations despite Jordan Mailata and Miles Sanders not practicing at all this week.

The Giants will start Jake Fromm at quarterback with Daniel Jones out for the season.

Eagles injury report

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Both Sanders and Jordan Mailata sat out of practice, but neither player has an injury designation for the game.

That means every player on the 53-man roster is healthy enough to play. (This does not include those on the COVID-19 reserve list.)

Giants injury report

The Giants have four players questionable, while star-running back Saquon Barkley has a healthy designation.

1

1