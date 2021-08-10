Eagles’ LT Andre Dillard week-to-week with a knee injury

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
The Eagles will be without left tackle Andre Dillard for multiple weeks after he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.

Dillard was already being outplayed by Jordan Mailata and he’ll now likely miss the entire preseason rehabbing.

