Eagles’ LT Andre Dillard week-to-week with a knee injury
#Eagles LT Andre Dillard suffered a knee sprain recently, source said, and after an MRI is considered week-to-week.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 10, 2021
The Eagles will be without left tackle Andre Dillard for multiple weeks after he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.
Dillard was already being outplayed by Jordan Mailata and he’ll now likely miss the entire preseason rehabbing.
