Eagles lose veteran offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark to Titans

Titans poach veteran offensive tackle from Eagles' practice squad

The Eagles on Tuesday had veteran offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark poached from their practice squad.

Dealing with a season-ending injury to starting tackle Taylor Lewan, the Tennessee Titans had a need for depth and signed Clark off the Eagles’ practice squad.

This is the second OL depth hit the Eagles’ practice squad has taken early this season. Back on Sept. 14, the Detroit Lions signed Kayode Awosika off the Birds’ practice squad.

The Eagles have had such strong offensive line depth over the last few years, so it’s not surprising to see another player get poached. Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland has earned his reputation for developing players and it makes sense that if a team needs OL help, they’ll turn to the Eagles.

Clark, 29, joined the Eagles in 2021 and has been with them since (mostly on the practice squad) playing in four games and one start with the Birds last season. Clark is a former third-round pick from Texas Tech and played under head coach Nick Sirianni in Indianapolis.

This season, Clark didn’t make the Eagles’ 53-man roster but was on the practice squad as some insurance through the first three weeks.

Clark’s role was especially important because backup left tackle Andre Dillard is on IR with a broken forearm that needed surgery. While Dillard is expected to return this season — he’ll be eligible to return as early as Week 5 — his injury left the Eagles a little light on tackle depth on their active roster. Clark was always just one elevation away if the Eagles needed him.

The Eagles’ top backup tackle option on the 53-man roster is third-year fourth-round pick Jack Driscoll. While Driscoll has played right tackle and guard during his NFL career, the Eagles are hoping to develop him into a backup at pretty much every offensive line position. If something were to happen to Jordan Mailata in a game, Driscoll would likely see action.

The only other reserve OL on the roster are Sua Opeta, Josh Sills and Cam Jurgens.

The Eagles still have two offensive linemen on their practice squad: OT Jarrid Williams and C Cameron Tom. They also have tackle/guard Brett Toth on the PUP list, so he will be eligible to return in Week 5, but might not be ready.

