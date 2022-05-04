Eagles lose scouting VP Catherine Raiche to the Browns

Eagles' scouting department takes another huge hit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles’ front office took another major hit Tuesday with word that highly regarded vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche is joining the Browns’ front office.

The news was first reported by Tony Grossi of Cleveland’s TheLandOnDemand.com.

In Cleveland, Raiche will be reunited with executive vice president of football operations and general manager Andrew Berry, who she worked with in Philadelphia in 2019 before succeeding Berry as the Eagles’ VP of football operations.

Raiche is the third key member of the Eagles’ scouting department to leave since the season ended.

The Giants hired Eagles co-director of player personnel Brandon Brown as assistant general manager, and the Bears hired co-director of player personnel Ian Cunningham to the same position.

Those losses, soon after the season ended, inspired the Eagles to introduce a proposal that prevented such hirings until after the draft. That was passed at the NFL owner’s meetings in March.

Additionally, vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl is a candidate for the Steelers’ general manager job that’s opening up as Kevin Colbert retires.

The Eagles also lost vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas in 2019, when the Jets hired him as general manager, and then in 2020 the Panthers hired Eagles national scout Patrick Stewart as director of player personnel.

General manager Howie Roseman, asked Saturday about Weidl’s possible departure, said the Eagles have a lot of work to do to replenish the front office.

“You talk about some of the things here that have happened since the end of the 2019 draft – we’ve lost a lot of really good people and we still have a lot of really good people,” he said.

“Because of that, we're going to have to continue to make additions and continue to fortify that group. I think we have a good process for that. I think we're in a situation where we want to continue to grow talent in the building.

Story continues

“We have good people in the building and, just like our football team, we're always looking to add good people, and I think you're only as good as your people. We have really good people and obviously Andy is one of them.”

Raiche joined the Eagles in 2019 as football operations / player personnel coordinator and was promoted to VP of football operations after the 2020 season.

She joined the Eagles after spending five years in the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes and Toronto Argonauts.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube