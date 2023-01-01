The Eagles had a chance to clinch the top seed in the NFC on Christmas Eve, but didn’t get the job done against the Cowboys.

New Year’s Day didn’t go any better. They trailed the Saints 13-0 at halftime and were able to cut the deficit to three points in the third quarter, but Marshon Lattimore returned a Gardner Minshew interception 11 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

It was Lattimore’s first game since Week Five as he’s been sidelined by an abdominal injury and he showed the Saints what they’ve been missing without him.

The 20-10 loss leaves the Eagles needing a win at home against the Giants in Week 18 in order to secure both the top seed and the NFC East title. The Giants will not have as much to play for as they are locked into the No. 6 seed, but the prospect of causing a division rival pain may be enough to get them to go all out anyway.

Jalen Hurts‘ status for that game will be a big topic this week. Minshew could not get anything going offensively on Sunday outside of a 78-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. The team didn’t get a first down on their first four offensive possessions and the Saints had over 37 minutes of possession over the course of the day.

Minshew finished the day 18-of-32 for 174 yards while Andy Dalton was 18-of-22 for 204 yards and an interception. Taysom Hill ran for 46 yards and a touchdown, Alvin Kamara chipped in with 74 rushing yards and the defense had six sacks to go with Lattimore’s pick-six.

All of that work keeps their playoff hopes alive, but they need a lot of breaks to go their way. The Buccaneers’ win over the Panthers makes Tampa the NFC South champs and the Saints will be eliminated if the Packers beat the Vikings on Sunday.

If Minnesota wins, the Saints will need to beat the Panthers while the Lions, Seahawks, and Commanders all lose. That’s not an inside track to the postseason, but it’s better than knowing the door is closed.

Eagles lose to Saints 20-10, leave top seed in NFC up for grabs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk