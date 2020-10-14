Eagles lose rookie defensive end Casey Toohill to Washington Football Team

Eagles lose rookie draft pick to division rival originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles waived seventh-round draft pick Casey Toohill on Tuesday and probably hoped to sneak him through to their practice squad.

That gamble did not pay off.

The Washington Football team claimed the rookie defensive end, so he's now on the roster of a division rival.

Oops.

The Eagles took a risk by trying to sneak Toohill through waivers and he didn't clear. Now they've lost their seventh-round pick.

Toohill, 24, was the 233rd overall pick out of Stanford this spring. He was considered to be a project by many but he had such an impressive training camp that he made the initial 53-man roster.

During the offseason without OTAs, Toohill was determined to not let a pandemic slow him down. He worked to add five pounds of muscle and tried to do it the right way. All that hard work clearly paid off when he showed up at training camp to win a roster spot.

Back in Week 2, Toohill made his NFL debut, playing 22 defensive snaps. But since then, Toohill has been inactive as the Eagles played Genard Avery over him. With Vinny Curry nearing a return from IR, the Eagles waived Toohill and safety Grayland Arnold on Tuesday.

The Eagles aren't scheduled to play Washington again until the season finale on Jan. 3.