Eagles lose promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika to Lions

The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday.

Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson.

He spent the first 17 weeks of the season on the Eagles’ practice squad and was active for the meaningless season finale against the Cowboys, when he made his NFL debut and played 43 snaps.

He focused on both guard and tackle this past summer and didn’t have quite the training camp he had as a rookie. When the Eagles were down three left tackles — Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard had concussions and LeRaven Clark a hamstring injury — Awosika got first-team reps at left tackle, which did not go too well.

The Eagles released Awosika as part of final cuts on Aug. 30 and then signed him to the practice squad a day later.

All practice squad players are technically free agents, free to sign with any other team. The Lions must keep Awosika on their 53-man roster for four weeks (or pay him for four weeks).

With Awosika gone, the Eagles have two offensive linemen on their practice squad — Clark, a 29-year-old offensive tackle, and Cameron Tom, a 27-year-old center.

Going from the Eagles’ practice squad to the Lions’ active roster raises Awosika’s weekly salary from the standard practice squad minimum of $11,500 to the NFL regular-season minimum of $39,167.

Awosika joins quarterback Nate Sudfeld as the second former Eagle on the Lions’ roster. He joins former Eagles defensive tackle Bruce Hector and center Ross Pierschbacher on the Lions’ practice squad.

The Eagles beat the Lions 38-35 Sunday in Detroit.

