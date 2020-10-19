Eagles lose Miles Sanders this week, Zach Ertz for 3-4 weeks

The injury-plagued Eagles have lost a couple more key players.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders will miss Thursday night’s game against the Giants with a knee injury, while tight end Zach Ertz will miss three or four weeks with an ankle injury, according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Sanders is the Eagles’ leading rusher, wih 71 carries for 434 yards this season. No other running back on the Eagles has even 100 yards.

Ertz is tied for the team lead with 24 catches this season. He has been chosen to each of the last three Pro Bowls.

