Eagles lose a key defensive back for Cowboys game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc is out for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a quad injury.

LeBlanc didn’t show up on the injury report until he was listed as limited on Thursday, but he didn’t practice at all on Friday, which means he likely got hurt during practice Thursday.

That’s another big loss for the Eagles, who are already missing backup cornerback Craig James.

LeBlanc didn’t play much in the Eagles’ first two games, but he’s played 175 snaps – 35 per game – over the last five weeks, mainly in the slot but also at outside cornerback at times.

LeBlanc, released and re-signed a day later back in September, missed all but four games last year with a foot injury he suffered in training camp.

Fortunately, Avonte Maddox, who missed the 49ers, Steelers and Ravens games and played just three snaps Thursday night against the Giants, is healthy and expected to take on a full load Sunday night at outside corner.

That means Nickell Robey-Coleman can handle the slot, but it leaves the Eagles thin at corner for the time being.

Elijah Riley, Michael Jacquet and Grayland Arnold are all currently on the practice squad. Arnold has played in four games and Riley in two, mainly on special teams. And safety Jalen Mills can swing back to his original cornerback spot if needed.

Meanwhile, Lane Johnson (knee, ankle), Malik Jackson (quad), Vinny Curry (illness) and K’Von Wallace (neck) all practiced in full and are cleared to play on Sunday.

Among players on the 53, Jack Driscoll (ankle), James (hamstring), Alshon Jeffery (calf) and Miles Sanders (knee) did not practice and are out for Sunday.

Because they’re all officially still on Injured Reserve-Designated to Return, T.J. Edwards (hamstring), Dallas Goedert (ankle), Jason Peters (foot), Rudy Ford (hamstring) and Jalen Reagor (thumb) aren’t on the injury report.

Doug Pederson said earlier in the day – before practice - he was optimistic they’d all be able to play Sunday.

Still on Injured Reserve: Zach Ertz (ankle vs. the Ravens), DeSean Jackson (broken ankle vs. the Giants), Isaac Seumalo (knee vs. the Rams), Andre Dillard (biceps preseason), Josh Perkins (unknown, preseason), along with Nate Gerry (ankle) and Genard Avery (elbow), who were placed on IR on Friday.

The 53-man roster is currently at 49, so the Eagles would need to make one additional roster move to clear a spot if they activate Edwards, Goedert, Peters, Ford and Reagor.