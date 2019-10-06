Eagles lose DPI challenge, still up 14-0

The Eagles trailed by double digits in each of their first four games, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to be a problem on Sunday.

Jordan Howard ran for a touchdown, Nate Gerry returned an interception for another first quarter score and the Jets offense has been dysfunctional throughout the afternoon. The Eagles had a chance to extend their 14-0 lead on a third down deep shot to Nelson Agholor, but Carson Wentz overthrew the open receiver.

The Eagles tried to pick up some yardage by challenging that Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson interfered with Agholor. Replays showed that Johnson clearly made contact with Agholor, but the contact came while Wentz still had the ball in his hand.

That meant it should have been an illegal contact penalty, but officials missed it and the Eagles were forced to punt.