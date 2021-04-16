Eagles looking to trade up in NFL Draft and get ahead of NFC East rivals?

The Eagles have needs in the NFL draft and even more important, two of their NFC East rivals, the Giants and Cowboys sit two picks ahead of Philadelphia in the selection process.

The Athletic broke down some of the recent draft buzz and according to The Athletic’s Ben Standig, the Philadelphia Eagles are “exploring a move back into the top 10” picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.

As for the trade market, the Eagles are exploring a move into the top 10 despite having just dropped from No. 6 to No. 12. Having acquired a first-round pick in 2022 from the Dolphins, the Eagles could move up and still net more assets.

The move could be for a shot at Ja’Marr Chase if he slips past No. 6, while Philadelphia could also then position themselves to take the player of their choice out of a group that should include DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, possibly Kyle Pitts, Patrick Surtain II and or Jaycee Horn.

