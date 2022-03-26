Eagles looking to host S Jalen Pitre, CB Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner on top-30 predraft visits

Glenn Erby
·2 min read
The Eagles have an urgent need at both safety and cornerback, so this NFL offseason has presented the perfect backdrop to scout some of the nation’s best talent.

The cornerbacks and safeties that’ll be available in the first two rounds could provide defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the versatile assets in the secondary needed to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

Mike Kaye and Aaron Wilson of the Pro Football Network are reporting that Philadelphia has top-30 predraft visits scheduled with Baylor’s Jalen Pitre, and Cincinnati’s all-world cornerback, Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner.

Jalen Pitre

National Team safety Jalen Pitre of Baylor (8) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

If Howie Roseman can’t lure Tyrann Mathieu to Philadelphia via free agency, then Pitre would be the next best thing.

A versatile safety who can cover in the slot, Pitre is exactly what the Eagles defense needs to take the next step.

Pitre is a nickel/linebacker-hybrid player in the STAR role that Jalen Ramsey plays for the Rams and he’d immediately give Jonathan Gannon a versatile weapon to attack opposing offenses.

Sauce Gardner

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) celebrates a sack of Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) in the second quarter during the American Athletic Conference championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.
Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats Aac Championship Dec 4

Howie Roseman will likely have to trade up in the draft to land the top cornerback on the board.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, Gardner is a shutdown corner that rarely allowed a catch while at Cincinnati.

Gardner also has visits with the New York Jets, New York Giants, Detroit Lions, and Seattle Seahawks, according to Wilson.

