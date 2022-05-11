Eagles looking to make drafting players from Alabama a priority?

Jeffrey Lurie wants more Alabama guys 😂#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/dusd7Wyw1D — JAKIB Media Sports (@JAKIBMedia) May 11, 2022

Up until the team drafted quarterback Jalen Hurts, the fifth round of the 2002 NFL draft (Freddie Milons) was the last time the Eagles had selected a player with ties to the University of Alabama.

The Crimson Tide went through some down times at head coach (Mike DuBose, Dennis Franchione, Mike Price, Mike Shula, Joe Kines) post-Gene Stallings, but things changed after Nick Saban left the Miami Dolphins for Tuscaloosa back in 2007.

During the 18 NFL drafts that Philadelphia participated in from the Milons pick until the team drafted Hurts and then Landon Dickerson two years apart, 117 Alabama players were taken in the draft.

During that time the Ravens and Patriots selected the most guys from Tuscaloosa, while the Eagles (0) and Steelers were the least interested in Alabama prospects.

Now after drafting DeVonta Smith, and Landon Dickerson, and signing free agents Josh Jobe and Jared Maybin, Philadelphia has four players from Alabama on the roster, with the owner looking for more.

During a recent sitdown with ‘Sports Take’ with Derrick Gunn, Joe Castro, and former Eagle Barrett Brooks, Roseman admitted that owner Jeffrey Lurie wanted to know why it took so long to add players from the Crimson Tide.

The 2023 NFL draft class features at least six Alabama players that project to be first-round picks, and four more who could be selected on day two or three, and with the Eagles holding two more first-round picks for next spring, there’s a high likelihood of another Saban product heading to Philadelphia.

