What the Eagles will look for in their quarterbacks during the joint practices with the Browns

The Eagles and Browns are less than six hours away from their first joint practice, and there will be several storylines and players to watch.

One position group to watch will at quarterback, where Jalen Hurts comes face to face with a disciplined, efficient, and complex defensive unit to crack in Cleveland. The Browns could be without Myles Garrett, but there’s still plenty of star power on Joe Wood’s defense.

Here is what the Eagles will look for at the quarterback position during joint practices.

Accuracy

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Thursday and Friday will provide Hurts the opportunity to face an experienced and intricate defensive scheme that provides several different looks and quality defenders.

Hurts can take the next step as a passer-by performing well under pressure, delivering crisp and timely passes while staying in the pocket.

Steady Minshew

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Minshew has had an up and down training camp, but he performs when the lights come on.

The Eagles’ backup quarterback will need to be steady and outstanding against a Browns second-unit that includes cornerbacks A.J. Green and Martin Emerson Jr.

Reid Sinnett

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sinnett has worked to separate himself from Carson Strong while making up ground on Gardner Minshew.

Sinnett will likely miss out on reps during joint practices, but he’ll play upwards of a half of football on Sunday night and must improve his accuracy against the Jets.

Carson Strong debut

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Strong has seen limited reps during the preseason.

Still, with the Eagles focused on getting the starter’s reps during joint practices, the undrafted rookie will have plenty of opportunities to get reps on Sunday night.

For Strong, it’ll be about pushing the ball downfield, making the proper reads, and displaying the accuracy that made the former Nevada star a potential first-day pick going back to 2021.

Story continues

[pickup_prop id=”26207″>

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire