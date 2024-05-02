Eagles look to ccntinue run of county track and field championships

May 1—Staff Report

The Geneva girls track and field team will look to continue their dominance in the Ashtabula County Track and Field Meet.

The event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at Lakeside High School.

Field events are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. with running events starting at 5.

The Eagles captured their third straight straight all-county meet since 2020 last season.

Geneva had won 18 straight county championships before the 2020 season. The event that year was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The all-county meet is something the girls take very serious," Eagles coach Jason Dalton said. "They feel that they would be letting down the girls that came before them and have worked hard to keep the streak going.

"The meet being midweek doesn't have a lot of prep time, but with the drive the girls have, they year they will be ready."

Geneva's girls team will enter the county meet after placing four at Mayfield last Friday.

The Eagles 4X100 team of Riley Williams, Allison Sochia, Cali Boland and Caramia Boland won in a time of 51:55, while Ella Haeseler topped the field in the discus at 108-5.

Edgewood, Jefferson, Lakeside and Grand Valley were at the Painesville Dick Beeler Friday.

For the Warriors, Maddie Crooks claimed second in the 400 at 1:03.8.

The Falcons' Emma Phillips won the 1600 in a time of 5:32.67,

Jelena Torrence captured first in the 300 hurdles for the Dragons and Reagan Boiarki earned the top spot in the long jump at 17-5 for the Mustangs.

PV has been battling area teams from the area and beyond.

During the recent Kurt Frankel Wolverine Invitational at West Geauga, Rowen Jenkins won the 300 hurdles in a time of 51.42 for the Lakers.

Conneaut competed at the Poland Invitational Track and Field Classic on Saturday.

Macey McBride won the 400 in a time of 1:01.45.

On the boys side, the Eagles are seeking a fourth-straight all-county title.

Geneva also won the title in 2019. The meet didn't take place in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic cancelled all high school spring sports in Ohio.

"We have been working hard and I feel we are starting to gel ... getting some chemistry going with our relay teams," Eagles coach Emily Long said. "Our county teams are tough this year.

"Schools across the county have posted some amazing times and distances this past weekend with the nicer weather. We will do our best to win another championship."

Geneva claimed first with 125 points at Mayfield on Friday. Chardon was second with 102 points.

Geneva's first-place finishes were attained by Owen Pfeifer in the 200 at 22:95; Donald Shymske, 800 (1:58.52) and 1600 (4:28.58); Giavonni Rice, long jump, 19-6.25 and Patrick McKinney, pole vault, 11-6.

In Painesville on Friday, the Warriors' Noah Hommes finished second in the long jump at 20-11.

Luke Sly paced the Falcons with a second-place finish in the 1600 at 4:45.24.

For the Dragons, Karrye White ran a 52.08 for first in the 400.

Bobby Rogers and Eric Leyda led the Mustangs at Painesville with fifths.

Rogers had a 20-4 effort in the long jump, while Leyda checked in at 2:11.12 in the 800.

At West Geauga recently, PV's Brayden Shinault notched first in the 200 at 23.86.

For the Spartans, Wyatt Payne finished third in the 110 hurdles at 16.90 at Poland.