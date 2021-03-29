Eagles loaded with picks in 2021 and 2022 NFL drafts

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

The Eagles are coming off a rough season, but no team is better suited to reload in the draft of the next two years.

In the 2021 NFL draft, the Eagles have 11 picks, the most of any NFL team. They have at least one pick in every round, and thanks to trades and compensatory picks they have two third-round picks, three sixth-round picks and two seventh-round picks.

But they’re in even better shape in the 2022 NFL draft: In addition to having all their own picks, the Eagles just acquired the Dolphins’ 2022 first-round pick by trading down from No. 6 to No. 12 this year, and they’ll have either the Colts’ first-round pick or second-round pick, depending on conditions that rest on Carson Wentz‘s playing time and whether the Colts make the playoffs.

That puts the Eagles in great shape to surround Jalen Hurts with an influx of young talent in this year’s draft, and then decide next year either to keep building around Hurts or use those extra picks to get a new quarterback. Either way, while 2020 season was a disappointment and there’s no guarantee of a 2021 turnaround, the long-term future looks bright in Philadelphia.

Eagles loaded with picks in 2021 and 2022 NFL drafts originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Jalen Hurts named the winner of Eagles blockbuster trade with Dolphins

    Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the winner of the Eagles, Dolphins blockbuster deal by Pro Football Focus

  • Eagles traded down with the idea that Ja’Marr Chase would fall to Bengals at No. 5 overall

    Albert Breer is reporting that Howie Roseman traded down in the draft because he believes Ja'Marr Chase will be off the board.

  • Top-ranked Barty wins, No. 3 Halep out of Miami with sore shoulder

    World number three Simona Halep withdrew from the WTA and ATP Miami Open on Saturday because of a right shoulder injury, sending Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova into the round of 16.

  • Gov. DeSantis surprises teen who wrote letter praising FL vaccine rollout

    Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., surprises a New Hampshire teen on 'Fox & Friends,' after the seventh-grader sent a letter thanking the governor for getting his grandparents vaccinated.

  • Opinion: 'We lost:' This time when fighting racism, the sports world failed

    Unlike in 1991, when the NFL led the fight against the state of Arizona, sports failed to unify and fight Georgia's ugly voter suppression efforts.

  • 49ers eventually will swap three first-round picks, and more, for one player

    At a time when potential trade packages have been discussed for franchise quarterbacks with three first-round picks as the starting point, it’s important to realize that the 49ers will indeed be making that kind of transaction, one month from Monday. The 49ers have packaged three-first round picks — the 12th overall in 2021, and first-rounders [more]

  • March Madness Fuels Restaurant Business Across US; Stocks And ETFs In Sector Could Get A Bounce

    Restaurants and bars are seeing a boost in business, thanks to two coinciding events: March Madness and the COVID-19 vaccination drive. Sports bars and restaurants across the country are seeing full seats again as basketball fans return to watch the NCAA tournament amid a partial reopening, many local news outlets are reporting: WTOL in Ohio said the return of the NCAA tournament has brought increased business to local restaurants and bars and that March Madness has drawn more attention this year. Fox59.com reported that March Madness has brought a major economic boost for restaurants and bars in downtown Indianapolis, which was badly hit during the pandemic. And Indystar.com said restaurants are witnessing full occupancy and are on a hiring spree. Spectrum News 1 said restaurants in Texas also are seeing a boost in business because of this year's March Madness. According to the Charlotte Business Journal, restaurants in Charlotte, North Carolina, have welcomed the return of the March Madness tournament. One establishment, Fox & Hound, has seen a sales jump beating levels in 2019, the last year March Madness was held. Nbcconnecticut.com reported that Connecticut saw growth in terms of restaurant business for the first day of the men’s NCAA college basketball tournament. KNWA reports bar-and-grills have seen a peak in business due to March Madness. Restaurants in Las Vegas have seen increased visitors and business with the beginning of March Madness, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. With that in mind, head to Benzinga's Biggest Restaurant Stock Movers of the Day listings to see stocks with exposure to the sector. On the ETF front, there is also the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSE: PBJ), the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSE: PEJ), and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLY). Photo by Anna Kapustina from Pexels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAmazon Workers In Germany To Go On Strike For 4 DaysChinese Stars Snub Western Brands Hugo Boss, Burberry, and H&M Over Xinjiang Row© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Red Sox win Chairman's Cup, beat Twins 8-3

    On Jose Berrios' fifth pitch of the game Sunday, he surrendered a solo home run. On the sixth, it was a repeat performance. Enrique Hernandez and Franchy Cordero, Boston's first two batters, connected against the Twins starter as the Red Sox took an early 2-0 lead on their way to an 8-3 victory at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. The Red Sox won the exhibition series 4-2-1 and the Chairman's ...

  • Thunder to shut down Al Horford, turn focus to young players, according to Woj

    OKC Thunder center Al Horford has been shut down by the team, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

  • NFL to vote on expanded schedule to 17 games this week

    The NFL is expected to expand its scheduled this week.

  • NFL draft 2021: Why Eagles felt comfortable trading back from 6 to 12

    The Eagles traded back from 6 to 12 last week and a new report details how the trade went down. By Dave Zangaro

  • Ronald Torreyes makes Phillies' opening day roster

    There's only one opening day roster decision left for the Phillies. By Corey Seidman

  • One key reason Mac Jones isn’t a fit for Kyle Shanahan, 49ers

    The San Francisco 49ers weren't likely trading up to take Alabama QB Mac Jones in the NFL draft.

  • 49ers bring back WR Mohamed Sanu

    Free agent WR Mohamed Sanu is rejoining the San Francisco 49ers.

  • Nets vs Lakers: Who has better odds to win an NBA title?

    Chris Williamson, Ashley Nicole Moss, and John Jastremski examine the latest betting odds for the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers to with the NBA Title this year, and they also discuss "Ring Chasing" among veteran NBA players.

  • 2 men accused of drugging, raping Pa. woman found dead in Miami hotel room

    Residents in Miami Beach, Florida held a vigil to honor a Bucks County woman who was found dead inside a hotel room earlier this month.

  • Detroit Tigers' Opening Day roster: Six story lines to watch early in 2021 season

    The Detroit Tigers might have their 26-man Opening Day roster set, but there's a lot to figure out during the early parts of the regular season.

  • QuikTrip 500 Proper Props

    Tyler Reddick has not been awarded much respect this week, but he is a good bet at +450 to score a top-three on the Bristol dirt. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Over 100 migrants head to Texas border wall

    The group, which crossed the Rio Grande River on rafts earlier, began walking just around sunrise.They encountered U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents who provided them with large plastic bags to hold their belongings and arranged transportation to the wall.Drone video also showed migrants walking as U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents drove behind them. U.S. President Joe Biden Biden has defended his handling of rising migration at the U.S.-Mexico border and his decision to roll back immigration policies of his Republican predecessor.The Trump-era order allows border agents to rapidly expel migrants without giving them a chance to claim asylum, but it has angered civil rights groups, who say it is illegal.The number of migrants caught at the border has climbed sharply in recent weeks, thrusting Biden into an emerging humanitarian and political crisis a little more than two months after he took office.The Biden administration has struggled to house the children arriving without a parent or legal guardian, which has left them stuck in crowded border facilities for days.

  • UFC 260 highlights & recap: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

    Watch the UFC 260 highlights and recap from the championship main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Video: Jake Paul and Ben Askren get physical at Fight Club face-off UFC 260 highlights – Francis Ngannou KOs Stipe Miocic