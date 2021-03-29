Eagles loaded with picks in 2021 and 2022 NFL drafts

The Eagles are coming off a rough season, but no team is better suited to reload in the draft of the next two years.

In the 2021 NFL draft, the Eagles have 11 picks, the most of any NFL team. They have at least one pick in every round, and thanks to trades and compensatory picks they have two third-round picks, three sixth-round picks and two seventh-round picks.

But they’re in even better shape in the 2022 NFL draft: In addition to having all their own picks, the Eagles just acquired the Dolphins’ 2022 first-round pick by trading down from No. 6 to No. 12 this year, and they’ll have either the Colts’ first-round pick or second-round pick, depending on conditions that rest on Carson Wentz‘s playing time and whether the Colts make the playoffs.

That puts the Eagles in great shape to surround Jalen Hurts with an influx of young talent in this year’s draft, and then decide next year either to keep building around Hurts or use those extra picks to get a new quarterback. Either way, while 2020 season was a disappointment and there’s no guarantee of a 2021 turnaround, the long-term future looks bright in Philadelphia.

