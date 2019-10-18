Eagles list Ronald Darby as questionable for Sunday night

The Eagles may have cornerback Ronald Darby back in the lineup on Sunday night.

Darby has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury, but practiced every day this week. He’s been listed as questionable to play against the Cowboys.

If he does get in the lineup, he’ll likely have company in returning to the Eagles secondary. Jalen Mills told reporters on Friday that he’ll be in the starting lineup against Dallas. That would mark his first game action since injuring his foot in the middle of last season and the Eagles still need to make a roster move to formally activate him from the physically unable to perform list.

The Eagles ruled out linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck), left tackle Jason Peters (knee) and running back Darren Sproles (quad).