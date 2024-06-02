Eagles make a list of the NFL’s nine most improved teams ahead of 2024 NFL season

The Eagles are loaded after an offseason reboot that saw changes to both coordinators, a roster overhaul on defense, and the addition of an elite running back.

Teams with a Super Bowl-caliber roster don’t usually make the most improved list, but Philadelphia has done precisely that after free agency and an A+ NFL draft.

NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha listed the nine most improved teams around the league, and the Eagles landed high on the list.

Having Kellen Moore calling plays on offense and Vic Fangio running the defense will make Nick Sirianni’s job as head coach much easier. The signing of running back Saquon Barkley gives the offense another dynamic weapon while the defense added a disruptive edge rusher in Bryce Huff (to replace Haason Reddick) and a critical leader in the secondary (safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns to the team after a spending last year in Detroit). Philadelphia also killed it in the draft once again. The squad needed more help for a woeful pass defense and ultimately landed two stellar defensive backs with its first two picks (Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean).

Lockerroom chemistry and consistency at the linebacker position are the most significant remaining question marks for a team that should make the postseason for the fourth straight season under head coach Nick Sirianni.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire