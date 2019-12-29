Eagles list Lane Johnson, Jalen Mills among inactives

The Eagles will try to punch their ticket to the postseason today, missing right tackle Lane Johnson, cornerback Jalen Mills and tight end Zach Ertz.

Johnson hasn’t played since Week 14 because of an ankle injury, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai will start for the third consecutive game.

Mills injured his ankle last week, leaving Rasul Douglas, Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox to man the conrer position.

The Eagles already had ruled out Ertz, who injured his ribs last week against Dallas and also is listed with a back injury.

Philadelphia’s other inactives are receiver Nelson Agholor (knee), offensive lineman Sua Opeta, quarterback Nate Sudfeld and defensive lineman Shareef Miller.

The Giants’ inactives are quarterback Alex Tanney, running back Wayne Gallman, cornerback Sam Beal (shoulder), offensive guard Chad Slade, offensive tackle Mike Remmers (concussion), receiver David Sills V and defensive lineman Chris Slayton.