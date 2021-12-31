Eagles list Jordan Howard as questionable for Sunday

The Eagles will definitely be without running back Miles Sanders on Sunday, but they aren’t sure about Jordan Howard‘s status yet.

Howard suffered a stinger in last Sunday’s win over the Giants and he didn’t practice on Wednesday. He was able to return to action on Thursday and Friday and the team listed him as questionable to play against Washington this weekend.

Sanders broke a bone in his hand during last week’s win and he has been ruled out for at least this week. Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell will be on hand in the backfield and the Eagles also signed Kerryon Johnson to their practice squad this week.

No other Eagles have injury designations for Sunday as the team tries to push closer or all the way into the playoffs. A win opens the door to clinching a postseason berth if it comes with the right other results around the league.

