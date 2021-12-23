The Eagles turned in another estimated practice report on Thursday and it showed that quarterback Jalen Hurts isn’t totally past his ankle injury.

Hurts would have been a limited participant if the Eagles’ practice had been more than a walkthrough. Hurts started and went the distance against Washington in Tuesday night’s win and there’s been no sign that he’s at risk of missing this Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan is at great risk of missing that game. Kerrigan was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will be out unless he’s asymptomatic, vaccinated, and able to test his way off the list in the next few days. The team is elevating defensive end Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad as a COVID replacement.

Running back Miles Sanders (quad) would have sat out for the second straight day, but backfield mate Jordan Howard (knee) would have gone from limited to full participation.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata (ankle) also would have been out Thursday. Tight end Jack Stoll (knee) would have been the only other limited participant.

Eagles list Jalen Hurts as limited, put Ryan Kerrigan on COVID reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk