Eagles list all four of their running backs as co-starters on team depth chart

As more NFL teams are viewing running backs as interchangeable, the Eagles have found an interesting way to illustrate that: All four of the running backs on their 53-player roster are listed as co-starters on the team depth chart.

The Eagles’ depth chart lists one individual starter at 10 positions on offense. But at the 11th position, running back, four players are listed as starters: Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott and D'Andre Swift.

That's all the running backs on the team, which apparently means all of the running backs are co-equals and any of them might be the primary ball carrier in any particular game.

Last year's leading rusher, Miles Sanders, left for the Panthers in free agency. The identity of this year's leading rusher is a mystery, but suffice to say the Eagles think their offense can operate just fine with anyone in at running back.