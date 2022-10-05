Eagles list 8 players on injury report after Wednesday walkthrough

The Philadelphia Eagles released their first injury report of the week Wednesday as they prepare for their Week 5 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. They did not practice. Instead, they held a walkthrough.

Their first injury report of the week includes eight players and is based on what participation would have been had they held a full practice.

The details are below.

Did not participate

K Jake Elliott (ankle), LB Kyron Johnson (concussion), LB Patrick Johnson (concussion), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), T Jordan Mailata (shoulder)

The Eagles signed another kicker this week to the practice squad in case Elliott isn’t able to go. Mailata’s injury is one to watch as well.

LImited participation

RB Boston Scott (rib), G Isaac Seumalo (ankle)

Scott did not play on Sunday against the Jaguars. Seumalo exited the game with the injury.

Full participation

CB Darius Slay (forearm)

He should be good to go on Sunday.

Cardinals' Wednesday injury report

Did not participate

OL Kelvin Beachum (rest)

WR Marquise Brown (foot)

TE Zach Ertz (rest)

OL Max Garcia (toe)

OL Rodney Hudson (knee)

DL Rashard Lawrence (hand)

K Matt Prater (right hip)

OL Justin Pugh (elbow)

LB Nick Vigil (hamstring)

TE Maxx Williams (knee)

Limited participation

LB Zaven Collins (shoulder)

WR A.J. Green (knee)

OL D.J. Humphries (hamstring)

LB Zeke Turner (ankle)

DL J.J. Watt (calf)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire