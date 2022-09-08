Eagles-Lions injury news: Detroit could be without center Fank Ragnow for Week 1

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

Sunday’s season opener was supposed to feature two of the NFL’s top centers, but Detroit could be without Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow.

Already without starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who suffered a back injury, Ragnow could also be out as he was not on the field during the open portion of Thursday’s practice session.

The Lions signed former Eagles center Ross Pierschbacher to the practice squad as insurance.

