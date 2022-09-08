Eagles-Lions injury news: Detroit could be without center Fank Ragnow for Week 1

Sunday’s season opener was supposed to feature two of the NFL’s top centers, but Detroit could be without Pro Bowler Frank Ragnow.

Already without starting right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who suffered a back injury, Ragnow could also be out as he was not on the field during the open portion of Thursday’s practice session.

What was a much-anticipated, fully healthy offensive line with potential, is once again in trouble ahead of Sunday's season opener. Halapoulivaati Vaitai is out, Frank Ragnow is dealing with groin injury, Tommy Kraember with back injury. Here are OC Ben Johnson's thoughts: pic.twitter.com/fDZ0cA0WM3 — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) September 8, 2022

The Lions signed former Eagles center Ross Pierschbacher to the practice squad as insurance.

