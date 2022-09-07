Eagles-Lions initial Week 1 injury report: Miles Sanders a full participant in practice

The Eagles released their initial injury report for Sunday’s matchup at Detroit, and running back Miles Sanders was a full participant.

Sanders missed all of training camp with a hamstring injury, and Philadelphia was cautious with his rehab, but he should start against an improved Lions defense.

Josiah Scott, Derek Barnett, and Javon Hargrave were all limited participants, while Jason Kelce is cleared and will start on the road at Ford Field.

Eagles injury report

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Wednesday

Limited Participation in Practice

DE Derek Barnett (rib), DT Javon Hargrave (toe), CB Josiah Scott (hamstring)

Full Participation in Practice

RB Miles Sanders (hamstring)

Sanders has missed the bulk of training camp and the preseason cautiously returning from a hamstring injury, but he’s primed to start at the Lions.

Javon Hargrave has been slow to return from a toe injury, and he’ll be player to watch.

Lions injury report



Lions

Detroit had eight players listed on their initial injury report.

Player Position Injury

John Cominsky DL illness DNP

Tommy Kraemer G back DNP

Levi Onwuzurike DL back DNP

Chris Board LB knee LP

Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring LP

Julian Okwara LB hamstring LP

Frank Ragnow C groin LP

Austin Seibert K right groin LP

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire