Eagles-Lions initial Week 1 injury report: Miles Sanders a full participant in practice
Wednesday injury report. pic.twitter.com/KexgUFlouv
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2022
The Eagles released their initial injury report for Sunday’s matchup at Detroit, and running back Miles Sanders was a full participant.
Sanders missed all of training camp with a hamstring injury, and Philadelphia was cautious with his rehab, but he should start against an improved Lions defense.
Josiah Scott, Derek Barnett, and Javon Hargrave were all limited participants, while Jason Kelce is cleared and will start on the road at Ford Field.
Eagles injury report
Wednesday
Limited Participation in Practice
DE Derek Barnett (rib), DT Javon Hargrave (toe), CB Josiah Scott (hamstring)
Full Participation in Practice
RB Miles Sanders (hamstring)
Sanders has missed the bulk of training camp and the preseason cautiously returning from a hamstring injury, but he’s primed to start at the Lions.
Javon Hargrave has been slow to return from a toe injury, and he’ll be player to watch.
Lions injury report
Lions
Detroit had eight players listed on their initial injury report.
Player Position Injury
John Cominsky DL illness DNP
Tommy Kraemer G back DNP
Levi Onwuzurike DL back DNP
Chris Board LB knee LP
Ifeatu Melifonwu S hamstring LP
Julian Okwara LB hamstring LP
Frank Ragnow C groin LP
Austin Seibert K right groin LP