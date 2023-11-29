Eagles’ linebacker Zach Cunningham to miss time with a hamstring injury

On the day that Philadelphia is hosting Shaquille Leonard on a free-agent visit, the team expects starting linebacker Zach Cunningham to miss time with a hamstring injury.

According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Cunningham will be out this week against San Francisco, and he could potentially miss more time.

Zach Cunningham is expected to be out this week, possibly longer, with a hamstring strain, an NFL source said. The #Eagles LB was replaced by Christian Elliss in the second half of the Bills victory. FA LB Shaq Leonard is visiting the Eagles today and will workout and get a… — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 29, 2023

Christian Elliss played 27 snaps in relief of Cunningham last Sunday, amassing seven tackles and one tackle for loss on the afternoon.

If Cunningham does miss time, the Eagles will start Elliss alongside Nicholas Morrow, while rookie Ben VanSumeren could be signed to the active roster.

