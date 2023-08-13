Eagles’ linebacker Shaun Bradley to miss 2023 season after suffering Achilles injury vs. Ravens

Shaun Bradley has been a key figure on the Eagles’ special teams for the past three years, and he had a solid training camp before Saturday night.

The talented middle linebacker was carted off after suffering a lower leg injury in Philadelphia’s 20-19 preseason loss to Baltimore.

On Sunday, the former Temple product and New Jersey native confirmed that he’d miss this season with that injury.

E.J. Smith of The Inquirer is reporting that the injury is a torn Achilles, which will require surgery and intense rehab.

The Eagles used a sixth-round pick on Bradley in 2020, and he played in 45 games, mainly as a special teamer during his first three seasons.

