Eagles’ linebacker Shaun Bradley to miss 2023 season after suffering Achilles injury vs. Ravens

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
1

Shaun Bradley has been a key figure on the Eagles’ special teams for the past three years, and he had a solid training camp before Saturday night.

The talented middle linebacker was carted off after suffering a lower leg injury in Philadelphia’s 20-19 preseason loss to Baltimore.

On Sunday, the former Temple product and New Jersey native confirmed that he’d miss this season with that injury.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shaun Bradley (Sdot) (@sdot_bradley)

E.J. Smith of The Inquirer is reporting that the injury is a torn Achilles, which will require surgery and intense rehab.

The Eagles used a sixth-round pick on Bradley in 2020, and he played in 45 games, mainly as a special teamer during his first three seasons.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire