Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley placed on COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles linebacker and special teamer Shaun Bradley was placed on the Reserve-COVID 19 list Saturday and is out for the game Sunday against the Giants at the Linc.

Bradley has only played 28 defensive snaps this year — none since late in the Lions game — but he’s second on the team in special teams snaps with 277, 15 fewer than Andre Chachere. Bradley was named a Pro Bowl alternate as a special teamer on Wednesday.

Bradley, a native of Westampton and a graduate of Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, New Jersey, was the Eagles’ 6th-round pick last year out of Temple.

Bradley is the fourth player — all backups — on the Eagles’ COVID reserve list. Andre Dillard went on Monday, Le’Raven Clark on Wednesday and Ryan Kerrigan Thursday.

On Saturday, the Eagles activated left guard Landon Dickerson from the COVID list to the 53-man roster.

With their squad elevation, the Eagles activated defensive back Jared Maden from the practice squad. Mayden, undrafted out of Alabama, played in the Giants and Jets games, getting no snaps on defense and 25 on special teams. He also played in two games for the 49ers last year.

The Eagles also signed kicker Matt McCrane to the practice squad and released center Luke Juriga from the practice squad.

McCrane has played in five NFL games, all in 2018 — one with the Cards, one with the Steelers and three with the Raiders. He was 8-for-12 on field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards and 9-for-9 on PATs. He was last with the Browns on the practice squad last year.

Juriga has been on and off the Eagles’ practice squad the last couple years. He played in 13 games last year, including 14 snaps on offense and 35 on special teams.

