Eagles’ linebacker Patrick Johnson gets carted off after apparent knee injury

Patrick Johnson is having a solid training camp, but his 2023 season could end just as fast as it started.

According to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer, the talented pass-rushing linebacker was carted off after a knee injury.

#Eagles OLB Patrick Johnson suffered a knee injury at practice today, an NFL source said. Potentially season-ending, but will have to undergo testing for final diagnosis. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 4, 2023

Johnson Played in 33 games over the last two years as a seventh-round pick out of Tulane.

He’s listed as a linebacker, but Johnson has been an edge rusher in the Eagles’ scheme the past two seasons, logging 213 snaps (21%) on defense in 2022, producing 11 tackles, one forced fumble, and 3 QB hits.

His 18 blitzes were 4th-most on the roster, and he turned them into five pressures, three QB hits, and two hurries.

