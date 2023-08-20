Eagles linebacker Myles Jack to retire after seven NFL seasons

Prior to signing with the Eagles, Myles Jack had thoughts about going to trade school to become an electrician or plumber.

The former UCLA star has made over $50 million, but he wanted to stay busy and comtemplated a career change before Philadelphia called with an opportunity.

After one preseason game and two weeks at the NovaCare Complex, Jack is walking away from the game, informing team officials that he’s going to retire.

Sources: Veteran LB Myles Jack has informed the #Eagles that he plans to retire after seven NFL seasons and 617 tackles. Jack signed with Philly during camp, now will hang ‘em up. pic.twitter.com/xhMDOUjUSV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2023

