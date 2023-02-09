Eagles linebacker Kyzir White explains how Chargers made him mad

Eagles linebacker Kyzir White, who had started his career with the Chargers, joined his hometown team this season in Philadelphia and recorded 110 tackles in the regular season. (Bryan Woolston / Associated Press)

There were plenty of Chargers fans unhappy last year when the team opted to not re-sign Kyzir White.

Another person left unhappy: Kyzir White.

“I was mad because I wanted to come back,” the linebacker said this week. “I didn’t want to go anywhere else. I wanted to finish my career there, be there for 10-plus years.”

Instead, White became a free agent and signed a one-year deal with Philadelphia. Now, he’s readying for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in nearby Glendale.

“I’m here on the biggest stage,” White said, smiling. “So I can’t really be that mad, right?”

The Chargers drafted White out of West Virginia in the fourth round in 2018, taking the safety with the plan of converting him to linebacker.

Former Chargers linebacker Kyzir White touches a lightning orb on his way to the field to play the Vikings at SoFi Stadium in 2021. White spent his first four seasons with the Chargers and recorded a whopping 144 tackles in 2021. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

White began his rookie year as the starter opposite Denzel Perryman until a knee injury in Week 3 knocked him out for the season.

He continued to contribute — starting 17 of the 27 games he played — over the next two seasons.

In 2021, playing in then-new coach Brandon Staley’s system, White was able to remain healthy and used the extended opportunity to excel. Starting all 17 games, he led the Chargers with 144 tackles, adding two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

All of this earned him nothing long term, White explaining that the Chargers never made him an offer at a position — inside linebacker — that has limited value in their scheme and, increasingly, leaguewide.

Though he admitted to being upset over his departure, White said he held no ill will toward the Chargers and, in fact, remained a fan.

“I have nothing bad to say about them,” he said. “I just thank them for the opportunity and giving me a chance to make my dreams come true. Just ’cause I’m not there, I don’t hate them now.”

In free agency, White found the open market to be less than wide open. He went unsigned for nearly two weeks, finally accepting his one-year deal, which guaranteed him $3 million.

He said he was surprised to not receive a more lucrative offer, particularly after a few people around him had made some bold predictions about the payday that was coming.

White appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Eagles, finishing second on the team in tackles with 110. He had seven tackles in Philadelphia’s two playoff wins to reach the Super Bowl.

As for his former team, White said he watched in disbelief as the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in losing their wild-card matchup last month in Jacksonville. He said he even stopped watching at one point.

“Midway through the third quarter, I started switching channels,” White said. “I knew it was over. Then my cousin was texting me saying, ‘Man, they’re coming back on the Chargers.’ I thought he was just playing around. I turned back and it was, ‘Dang, this is crazy.’ I felt bad for them.”

Hamlin honored

Damar Hamlin's parents, Mario and Nina Hamlin, stand behind him as the Bills safety speaks as the winner of the Alan Page Community Award. (Mike Stewart / Associated Press)

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, who nearly died of cardiac arrest in a January game, was named the 2023 NFLPA Alan Page Community Award winner and made an appearance Wednesday to accept the honor.

Hamlin, who has scarcely appeared in public since collapsing on the field in Cincinnati, gave a brief speech at the annual NFL Players Assn. news conference. Standing behind him were his parents, Mario and Nina.

“Giving back to my community has always been a big part of who I am,” Hamlin said. “I’m thankful to my father, who’s right here behind me. Growing up, just watching him do community days in our community, and I just always was waiting on my time when it came.”

When he was in college at Pittsburgh, Hamlin started a GoFundMe with an initial goal of $2,500 for a toy drive and other charities in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa. That grew to more than $9 million during his recovery because of donations from fans around the country.

Different role

Despite already having won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay and having a limited role as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Ronald Jones is enjoying another playoff run. (Reed Hoffmann / Associated Press)

Former USC running back Ronald Jones won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay at the end of the 2020 season, rushing for 61 yards in 12 carries in the Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over Kansas City.

Now he is a member of the Chiefs, backing up Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and, possibly Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who was activated this week from injured reserve.

“I’m just blessed to be here again,” said Jones, 25. “Soaking up every moment.”

Last March, Jones signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs. He was inactive for the first 10 games but has played in the last four.

“The role is different, but that’s about it,” he said. “The excitement and all that is still there whether I get one play or 100 plays. I’m just excited to be here and being able to live in this moment with my family an my teammates.”

Demoff recognized

Rams chiefs operating office Kevin Demoff will be honored Thursday. (Jeff Lewis / Associated Press)

Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, will be honored Thursday with the Daniel M. Rooney Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation for “his dedication and long-term meritorious history to improve the workplace surrounding the game of football,” according to a news release.

“It’s terrific for the team to get recognized for our work to make the Rams more diverse and more accessible,” Demoff said Wednesday.

“I view this as a team award, and I’m fortunate as the head of the organization that my name went on the award. But this for all of us at the Rams who have worked very hard to make our sport more equitable.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.