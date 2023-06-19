Eagles’ linebacker Haason Reddick believes he can tap into another level as a pass rusher

Haason Reddick has logged 10+ sacks in three consecutive seasons, and with three different teams, the first player in league history to achieve such a feat.

Still, Philadelphia’s All-Pro linebacker wants to expand his game even more in 2023 after having the best season of his career while earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Heading into Year 2 with the Eagles, Reddick told Josh Tolentino of The Inquirer that he’s looking to tap into another level as a pass rusher and leader.

“I’m in great shape,” he said. “As crazy as it sounds, I feel as if there’s still more levels for me to tap into. I’m extremely excited and looking to build on another great year. I want to continue to progress on what I did and what the team did last year.

Reddick’s 16 sacks were tied for second most in the NFL.

The talented pass rusher could struggle to duplicate his 2022 numbers after Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman added former Georgia defenders Jalen Carter (9th) and Nolan Smith (30th) in the NFL draft.

Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham return after double-digit sack seasons, and the Birds will look to be even more aggressive in 2023.

