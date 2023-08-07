Eagles’ linebacker depth chart gets big boost after the Myles Jack, Zach Cunningham signings

After finally having decent production at the linebacker spots, Philadelphia is restarting at the position after T.J. Edwards (Bears) and Kyzir White (Cardinals) departed in free agency.

The Eagles entered the offseason with five off-the-ball linebackers, led by second-year defender Nakobe Dean.

Philadelphia added Nicholas Morrow in free agency, and the idea was that GM Howie Roseman could add more depth to the position.

After Dean suffered an ankle injury, Howie Roseman had seen enough, releasing Davion Taylor, and then adding Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham under the guise of adding more competition at the position.

With Philadelphia returning to practice, we’re updating the position group.

Nakobe Dean

The former Georgia All-American will get his shot at linebacker after watching T.J. Edwards (Bears) and Kyzir White (Cardinals) sign lucrative deals in free agency.

Dean saw action in all 17 games last season, finishing with six total tackles (5 solos) in a reserve role.

Dean ranked T-2nd on the team with seven special teams tackles, and was having a solid training camp before suffering the ankle injury.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Elliss has spent time on and off the Eagles practice squad since and eventually saw his first game action in the 2021 regular-season finale.

Elliss has emerged this summer and was battling Christian Elliss before Philadelphia added Cunningham and Jack.

Nicholas Morrow

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Morrow started every game for Chicago in 2022, recording 116 (83 solo tackles), 11 tackles for loss, and one interception, which were all career highs.

He’s battling Christian Elliss for the weakside linebacker spot and just saw two more participants added.

The former Temple star was selected by the Eagles in the sixth round (196th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Bradley Appeared in 15 games and played 314 snaps on special teams. After logging 6 tackles on special teams last season, Bradley will look to compete for snaps at the WILL and MLB Spots.

Potential wildcard-- Ben VanSumeren

VanSumeren transferred to Michigan State from Michigan in 2021, nearly transferring again last year, before removing his name from the portal and sticking in East Lansing.

A super athletic linebacker who has spent time on both sides of the football, last season was his best after finishing third on the team with 81 tackles while making ten starts with the Spartans.

Zach Cunningham

(AP Photo/John Amis)

Howie Roseman said he’d eventually address the linebacker position, and on Sunday evening, Philadelphia signed Zach Cunningham to a deal.

Philadelphia released Davion Taylor on Sunday, and the team added depth after Nakobe Dean suffered an ankle injury, agreeing to a deal with Myles Jack as well.

Cunningham played six seasons for the Texans and Titans. He had 392 solo tackles, 228 assists, 6.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Last season for Tennessee, Cunningham had 29 tackles and one pass defended in six games.

He’s more athletic than Elliss, but he’s declined over the past two years and could be here for a short stint.

Myles Jack

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia released Davion Taylor on Sunday, and the team added depth after Nakobe Dean suffered an ankle injury.

Jack played seven seasons for the Jaguars and Steelers. He had 396 solo tackles, 221 assists, 6.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, and three interceptions.

Jack had four seasons with more than 100 tackles including in his last three. After the Jaguars released him in 2022, Jack signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers and led the team in tackles.

At worst, Jack could eventually move into a role similar to what Kyzir White played in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire