Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton signs ERFA tender

Eagles linebacker Alex Singleton has signed his tender as an exclusive rights free agent, the team announced on Thursday.

This is mostly a formality.

Exclusive rights free agents are players with two or fewer years of NFL service whose contracts have expired. And they’re not really free agents at all. They can negotiate exclusively with the Eagles but once they’re tendered, they have two options: Sign it or sit out the season.

So Singleton, the Eagles’ leading tackler in 2020, is back for a minimum contract of $850K.

The Eagles earlier this month also tendered running back Boston Scott and receiver Greg Ward Jr. Those two will presumably sign their tenders soon.

All three players will be on track to become restricted free agents next offseason.

Singleton, 27, joined the Eagles in 2019 and worked his way up from the practice squad. The former CFL all-star decided to stay in Philly and eventually became a special teams contributor in 2019.

Last season, Singleton made the Eagles’ 53-man roster out of training camp but still had to wait his turn. Once Nathan Gerry went down with injury, Singleton was thrust into the starting lineup and shined. He started 11 games and had an impressive 120 combined tackles, which led the team by a wide margin.

