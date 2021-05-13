Eagles likely won’t get on a plane after Week 10

Josh Alper
·1 min read

The first half of the Eagles schedule includes trips to Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, Charlotte, and Detroit, but the second half won’t require them to do much traveling by plane.

After a game against Denver in Week 10, the Eagles should be able to use a bus for all of their out of town work. The Eagles will be at home for four of their final seven games and their road games will all be within a couple of hours drive.

They will face the Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 12 and return there in Week 13 to face the Jets. They will also go to Washington in Week 17, which will be the second time they play the Football Team in a three-week span.

That game is sandwiched around home games against the Giants and Cowboys as five of the Eagles’ final six games will be against NFC East opponents. Whether they’ll still be in the race for a division title at that point can’t be known, the way the schedule shakes out means they’ll likely have a role in determining how things shake out on the playoff front and won’t be battling jet lag as they do it.

    Week 1: @ Atlanta Falcons Week 2: vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 3: @ Dallas Cowboys Week 4: vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Week 5: @ Carolina Panthers Week 6: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 7: @ Las Vegas Raiders Week 8: @ Detroit Lions. Week 9: vs. Los Angeles Chargers Week 10: @ Denver Broncos Week 11: vs. New Orleans Saints Week 12: @ New York Giants Week 13: @ New York Jets. Week 14: Bye Week 15: vs. Washington Week 16: vs. New York Giants Week 17: @ Washington Week 18: vs. Dallas Cowboys

    Tom Brady's return to New England may see him break a major NFL record. Brady is currently 1,154 passing yards behind Drew Brees for the NFL's all-time career record. That means if Brady were to average 289.6 yards per game in 2021 — his average in 2020 — he would break the all-time record in

    It has been nearly 20 years since the NFC East has been won by the same team in consecutive years and it is the Washington Football Team's chance to change that in 2021. If they do, it will likely be because they finish strong. Washington plays the Giants at home on Thursday night in Week

    Week 1: vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 2: @ Chicago Bears Week 3: @ Pittsburgh Steelers Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Week 5: vs. Green Bay Packers Week 6: @ Detroit Lions Week 7: @ Baltimore Ravens Week 8: @ New York Jets. Week 9: vs. Cleveland Browns Week 10: Bye Week 11: @ Las Vegas Raiders Week 12: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers. Week 14: vs. San Francisco 49ers Week 15: @ Denver Broncos Week 16: vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 17: vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 18: @ Cleveland Browns

    The first month of the Deshaun Watson legal controversy featured numerous social-media posts, written statements, and press conferences. For nearly three weeks, silence has prevailed in the Watson situation. It's obvious, given the sharp shift in efforts by the lawyers away from scoring points in the court of public opinion, that the lawyers are trying

    Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos are not scheduled to appear on Monday Night Football this season. It is the first time since 1991 that the Broncos

    The NFL revealed the complete 2021 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. Here's the 18-week schedule, including start times and TV streaming options.

    Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting that left at least one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

    Coverage of the 2021 draft featured a lot of video from inside draft rooms around the league and the most memorable came from the Eagles. It showed General Manager Howie Roseman fist bumping other executives after selecting defensive tackle Milton Williams in the third round. When he got to senior football adviser Tom Donahoe, he

